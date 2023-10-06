SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s that time of the year! The time we start worrying about frosts and freezes once again as lows begin to slip colder and colder.

And this Friday night into Saturday morning could very likely mark the first frost of the season with lows forecast to drop into the low to mid 30s. Some areas could even see their first freeze of the fall too.

For that reason, the National Weather Service in both Sioux Falls and Omaha have issued Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across the area in advance of the frost/freeze potential.

For the Freeze Warnings in northeast Nebraska, this includes the counties of: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, and Wayne.

In southeast South Dakota the watch includes: Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, and Yankton Counties.

And in northwest Iowa this includes the counties of: Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Monona, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.

In northwest Iowa, there is a Frost Advisories where temperatures will be slightly warmer. This includes the counties of: Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Clay, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Sac, Calhoun, Crawford, and Harrison.

You’ll want to get those sprinklers turned off, protect PVB valves, and protect outdoor water pipes exposed to the cold temperatures as well by wrapping them, draining them, or allowing them to run at a slow drip overnight.

It’s also going to be important to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation you may still have outside. If you can, bring those plants inside. For those tender, sensitive plants that are not able to be moved indoors, you’ll want to make sure to cover them up to protect them from frost or freezing.