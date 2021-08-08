Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osceola, Clay, Dickinson, and O’Brien counties in NW Iowa until 5:45 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Osceola, Clay, Dickinson, and O’Brien counties in northwest Iowa going until 5:45 PM. The storm located near Ocheyedan is moving SE at 25 MPH toward Hartley, Everly, and Spencer with the potential to produce golf ball sized hail and 60+ MPH wind gusts.

If you’re in the path of this storm, seek shelter in the lowest level of your home and get in an interior room away from windows or doors. Get under stairs, a table, or sturdy workbench – something that can provide extra protection from the storm.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for the latest information.