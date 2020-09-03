Siouxland Forecast: September 3, 2020

Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland! It’s Friday Junior which means after today we have one more day and that Labor Day Weekend is ours!

We are looking at a fairly breezy day today, a warm weekend with highs in the low 90s, and a major cool down next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the more mild side in the 60s and low 70s across the Siouxland area.

Winds this morning are on the lighter side for a majority of the area up to around 10 mph, but some areas are already seeing those breezy conditions with winds up to 20 mph. We will see winds today up to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a nice quiet and cool night in Siouxland.

Visibility this morning shows that there is little to no fog across the area with clear visibility around Siouxland.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be sunny and warm with temperatures rising to a high of 78 by this afternoon.

Then tonight will be another quiet night in Siouxland as we fall to a low of 52 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how warm this weekend is going to get and when we will see that cool down next week!