Siouxland Forecast: October 23, 2020

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We’ve made it through the week!

It’s looking like a wintery-like weekend with snow likely and near record cold for Monday!

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with breezy winds from the N between 10 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been cloudy overnight with a few light flurries in western and northwestern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows it’s going to be chilly and breezy with a high of 37 and mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon.

Tonight we will see some clearing becoming partly cloudy but staying cold as we fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see how much snow we could see this weekend and how cold it could be on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories