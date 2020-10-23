Siouxland Forecast: October 23, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland! We’ve made it through the week!

It’s looking like a wintery-like weekend with snow likely and near record cold for Monday!

Temperatures this morning are in the 30s with breezy winds from the N between 10 and 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been cloudy overnight with a few light flurries in western and northwestern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows it’s going to be chilly and breezy with a high of 37 and mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon.

Tonight we will see some clearing becoming partly cloudy but staying cold as we fall to a low of 23 by tomorrow morning.

