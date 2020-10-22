Siouxland Forecast: October 22, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxlanders!

It’s going to be a breezy and rainy one today, with a weekend snow chance, and a late week warm up next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side in the upper 30s and low 40s with a light breeze from the northeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows it’s been a fairly cloudy night with some light showers moving in from southern Siouxland. We are getting a mist in the Sioux City area this morning and mist unfortunately doesn’t really show up on radar, so be prepared for that as you head out the door.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be rainy and breezy with a high of 40 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we could see a light rain/snow mix overnight as we stay cloudy and chilly with a low of 31 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when showers in the area will clear and when we could see that overnight rain/snow mix!