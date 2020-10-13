Siouxland Forecast: October 13, 2020

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at a seasonal day today, a windy one tomorrow, and dry weather sticking around the area.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool side in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds are coming out of the northwest and southwest between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions and some areas seeing up to 15 mph.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be seasonal today with a mix of sunshine and cloud coverage as temperatures rise to a high of 66 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will see a small increase in cloud coverage as we become mostly cloudy while we cool off with a low of 49 by tomorrow morning.

