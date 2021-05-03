Siouxland Forecast: May 3, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

I hope you all got to enjoy the wonderful, warm weekend we had. We are looking at a more mild week ahead with highs in the 60s and several rain chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are already on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are going to be strong today. This morning they are on the lighter side coming from the north, northwest up to 15 mph, with some areas in western Siouxland already seeing up to 25 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that most of the showers and thunderstorms overnight stayed towards our south and east, bringing just a few light sprinkles to the metro area this morning.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild but windy day in Siouxland as temperature rise to a high of 63 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see more rain return to the area this week and upcoming weekend.