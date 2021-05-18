Siouxland Forecast: May 18, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland.

We are looking at a warm and cloudy week with several rain chances mixed in and highs in the 80s returning by this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm and sticky side with light humidity and temperatures ranging in the 50s and 60s.

Winds are light from the east up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a few very light showers in portions of western Siouxland late last night, but have seen mostly cloudy skies since.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we could see sprinkles again throughout the day today as temperatures rise to a high of 71 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see showers and or thunderstorms in the area this week.