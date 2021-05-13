Siouxland Forecast: May 13, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are looking at a sunny start to the day today but will see increasing clouds and a breeze mixed in. Showers and thunderstorms are set to return with a very wet weekend, but slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s are finally returning to the area.

Temperatures this morning are not quiet near the 70s as they are in the 30s and 40s.

Winds are coming from the south, southeast up to 10 mph. We are looking at a breezy afternoon with winds increasing up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows we have had a quiet night in ?Siouxland with mostly clear skies, but showers are starting to move into the western Siouxland areas.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at increasing clouds and a breeze with mild temperatures as they rise to a high of 68 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will start to see showers and thunderstorms in the area later today and throughout the weekend.