Siouxland Forecast: May 1, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been a warm and summer-like day in Siouxland with temperatures reaching to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It’s certainly been gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and strong winds.

Southwestern winds are being reported at over 20 mph for the region with gusts over 30 mph. The fastest winds have reached over 50 mph. Warm temperatures with dry air and strong winds have led to a red flag warning being issued that will be in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.

Expect more clouds to move into the region as we go through the evening. Those clouds will keep us in the upper 50s and lower 60s for overnight low temperatures.

Tomorrow we’ll see cooler daytime highs, though still above average, only getting to the upper 70s for the region. This is due to increased cloud coverage and a gradual shift to northern flowing winds.

Tomorrow will also bring chances for late afternoon showers and storms. Those are set to persist through Sunday evening with a chance of lasting into Monday morning. Afterwards, expect a return to more seasonal temperatures for the week.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!