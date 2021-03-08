Siouxland Forecast: March 8, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland! I hope you all got to enjoy the wonderful weekend we had full of sunshine and wonderful temperatures!

We are looking at a warm and breezy start to this week, with a chance for thunderstorms and seasonal temperatures returning by this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winds are light from the southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies with a few clouds in the area.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a warm and breezy day today with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 69 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see our first potential spring time thunderstorms this week.