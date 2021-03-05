Siouxland Forecast: March. 5, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland!

We are dealing with some patchy fog this morning, but looking at a mild and sunny afternoon with a pleasant but breezy weekend.

Visibility around the area is ranging from no visibility up to clear visibility. Reduced visibility is mainly sticking around western Siouxland, or areas west of I-29 this morning.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side ranging in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area.

Winds are light from the east, southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly clear skies through the overnight hours in Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a mild but sunny afternoon today with temperatures rising to a high of 55.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how pleasant this weekend is going to be before next week’s cold front moves through the area.