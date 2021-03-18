Siouxland Forecast: March 18, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux city currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 30s. We have wind speeds directed in from the north at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clearing skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see sunshine. The low tonight will fall to 26 with a clear sky. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 53 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.