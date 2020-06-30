Siouxland Forecast: June 30, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Tuesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the SE at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have some clouds. Moving onto the storm cast now, you can see that we’ll have strong to severe storms. The low tonight will fall to 69 with storms. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 90 with a few showers. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.