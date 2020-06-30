Siouxland Forecast: June 30, 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -

Thanks for making us a part of your Monday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the south at 10-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear and sunny skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that the next few days will be sunny. The low tonight will fall to 74 with partly cloudy skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 93 with high heat index values near 100. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.