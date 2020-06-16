Siouxland Forecast: June 16, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Tuesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in 70s. We have wind speeds directed in from the se at 10-20 mph. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have quiet weather. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see more hot temps tomorrow with a chance of storms late tomorrow night. The low tonight will fall to 70 with clear skies. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 94 with sunshine. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.