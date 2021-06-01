Siouxland Forecast: June 1, 2021

Good Tuesday morning Siouxland!

We’re looking at temperatures heating up with sunshine continuing and 90s returning by this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area with a few mid to upper 40s mixed in.

Winds are light form the south, southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen clear skies and quiet conditions through the overnight hours.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot and sunny day with temperatures rising to a high of 80 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when the 90s will return to the area!