Siouxland Forecast: July 28, 2020

Good morning Siouxland!

We could see some isolated thunderstorms in portions of Siouxland today. We’re also looking at a cooler week with highs in the 80s and slim rain chances coming our way.

Temperatures this morning are ranging from the 60s to the low 70s across Siouxland with light winds from the south southwest up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a fairly quiet night with clear skies through the overnight hours and the start of this morning.

The out the door forecast shows that temperatures will gradually rise to a high of 92 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will be partly cloudy and mild with calm winds and a low of 66 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area.