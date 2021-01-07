Siouxland Forecast: January 7, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! One more day and the weekend is upon us!

We are looking at a foggy morning and cloudy afternoon today, a seasonal but cloudy weekend, and a slight warm up coming our way next week.

Visibility around Siouxland is getting reduced to fog, as visibility is currently ranging from just under 2 miles up to around 5 miles. Make sure to take your time this morning and remember to drive with your headlights on so others on the roads can see you!

Temperatures are ranging from the upper 20s to the low 30s, which means we could end up seeing freezing fog again this morning if temperatures continue to drop below freezing.

Winds are light this morning from the east between 5 and 15 mph. We should continue to see light winds through the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen some lingering flurries around Siouxland through the overnight and early morning hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast, you can see that we are looking at a gloomy day with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 34 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we will see sunshine again and to see how warm we could get next week.