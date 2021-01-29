Siouxland Forecast: January 29, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Siouxland!

Today is going to be another cloudy one with patchy fog and a breeze in the area with a chance for freezing drizzle overnight and a wintery mix tomorrow.

Here’s a look at current visibility around Siouxland right now. Visibility is ranging from 10 miles down to around 3 miles.

It’s also a cold one today with temperatures ranging in the 20s but with the light breeze already this morning we are seeing wind chill values in the single digits and teens.

Winds are currently coming from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours.

And taking a look at today’s out the door forecast you can see we are looking at relatively seasonal temperatures with a high of 34 by this afternoon despite seeing patchy fog and breezy conditions today.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning to see when we could see some freezing drizzle in the area overnight.