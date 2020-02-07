Closings
Siouxland Forecast: February 7, 2020

Today will be 20 and mostly cloudy. NW wind at 10-20. Tonight will be 10 and mostly clear. NW wind at 5-10. Tomorrow will be 36 and mostly sunny. South wind at 5-10. Sunday will be 32 and mostly cloudy. 30% AM snow. Monday will be 39 and mostly sunny. Tuesday will be 38 and mostly sunny. Wednesday will be 32 and partly cloudy. Thursday will be 23 and partly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

