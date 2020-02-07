Siouxland Forecast: February 7, 2020

Tonight, a small snow system will pass through delivering about 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow accumulation. The timeframe for snow lies between 9 PM tonight and 9 AM Friday morning. During this time, it’ll also be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH. Travel shouldn’t become too hazardous, but make sure to be careful and slow things down. The low will be 19°.

Friday will be mostly cloudy after the snow passes with a high of 25°.