Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 24, 2021

Good morning and happy Hump Day Siouxland.

We are looking at a mild end to the week with 40s and sunshine sticking around and possible 50s next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side currently ranging in the 30s across the area. But due to the breeze still in the area, we are seeing wind chill values a little cooler, with real feel temperatures ranging in the 20s across the area.

Winds are currently coming from the northwest between 15 and 30 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a quiet night despite having mostly cloudy skies across the area.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with cool temperatures rising to a high of 42 and winds calming down by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could potentially see 50s in the forecast for the first time this year!