Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 15, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.

Today is a day to take these temperatures seriously with how cold they, especially the wind chill.

Frostbite this morning can happen in as little as 10 minutes, but we are looking at dry and sunny conditions with gradual warming throughout this week.

Temperatures this morning are brutal as they are ranging between -10 and -30.

We actually have a wind chill warning in effect in the area until 12 pm this afternoon. With this, wind chills are projected to be as low as -40 degrees or colder. With temperatures this cold, frostbite can start occurring in as little as 10 minutes on unprotected skin. Please take these temperatures seriously and bundle up in plenty of layers if you have to go out, including a hat and gloves, as recommended by the National Weather Service.

Wind chill values are currently ranging from -20 to -50 across the Siouxland area.

Winds are thankfully on the lighter side this morning from the north up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a fairly clear night across the area.

And we are looking at a frigid day with a high of -3, light winds, and mostly sunny skies.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see if we have any relief on it’s way!