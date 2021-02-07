Siouxland Forecast: Feb. 07, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a very cold start to the day as we see lows below zero getting pushed to -10° or colder once wind chills are added. For this reason, a wind chill advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for eastern areas of Siouxland.

Forecast highs for the day will be in the low to single digits for much of the region. With eastern winds between 5-10 mph, expect wind chills to feel below 0°.

Snow will be passing through the region to give us another inch or two to wrap up this snowy weekend.

