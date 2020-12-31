Siouxland Forecast: December 31, 2020

Thanks for making us a part of your Thursday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in teens. We have wind speeds directed in from the south at 5-15. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clear skies. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll see more sun. The low tonight will fall to 12 with a few clouds. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 30 with cloudy skies. Here’s the full upcoming 9 on 9 day forecast.