Siouxland Forecast: August 25, 2020

I hope you all stayed cool and healthy yesterday. It’s going to be a very similar story today weather wise here in Siouxland.

Today is going to be another hot day with highs near 100 degrees but a cooler weekend is in the works.

Temperatures this morning are currently in the upper 60s and low 70s across Siouxland.

Winds are on the lighter side this morning coming from the south between 5 and 10 mph, with some areas seeing calm conditions. We will see these winds pick up a bit later today to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a fairly quiet night despite some light sprinkles in northeastern Siouxland overnight.

The out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be hot and humid as temperatures rise to a high of 97 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will continue to stay clear and mild as we fall to a low of 69 by tomorrow morning.

