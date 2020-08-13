Siouxland Forecast: August 13, 2020

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland! Only one more day after today and the weekend is ours!

We are looking at a sunny but breezy day today, a cold front moving through tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms, and a nice cool down throughout next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the low 70s and upper 60s with relative humidity values between 90% and 100% for most of Siouxland. This means that it is very sticky outside this morning.

And due to that amount of moisture in the air this morning, we are seeing some reduced visibility in portions of Siouxland this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we had a fairly quiet night with a few clouds in the area.

Your out the door forecast for today shows that it’s going to be hot, sunny, and breezy as we rise to a high of 91 by this afternoon.

Then tonight we will become partly cloudy and humid again as we fall to a low of 70 by tomorrow morning.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see just how cool next week is going to be.