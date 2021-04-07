Siouxland Forecast: April 7, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Wednesday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 40s and 50s. We have wind speeds directed in from the nw at 10-20. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have scattered showers. Moving onto the stormcast now, you can see that we’ll have rain. The low tonight will fall to 44 with rain. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 49 with rain.