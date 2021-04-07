Siouxland Forecast: April 7, 2021

Tonight we’ll have a low temperature of 50° with rain & rumbles of thunder. Between about 7 PM and 11 PM, there’s a risk of severe thunderstorms happening. Large hail greater than 1 inch in diameter plus wind gusts over 60 MPH are the most likely hazards during that timeframe. Stay alert to changing conditions!

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with off-and-on rain showers – primarily early in the morning and then again around sunset. The bulk of the daytime hours will be dry. Breezy & cooler weather is dialed up for Siouxland with a high of 54° anticipated.