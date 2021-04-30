Siouxland Forecast: April 30, 2021

Good morning and happy Fri-yay Siouxland!

We are looking at a pleasant day with sunny skies and light winds leading to a wonderful weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s, but more rain chances next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool side ranging from the 30s to the low 50s.

Winds are on the lighter side from variable directions up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been on the clear side through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a pleasant afternoon with sunny skies and a high of 79.

