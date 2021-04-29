Siouxland Forecast: April 29, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday Junior Siouxland!

We are finally looking at sunshine today with a wonderful weekend in the works, but rain chances next week with seasonal temperatures returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are on the cool side from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

Winds are on the light side for now from the west, northwest up to 10 mph. We are looking at a breezy afternoon with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen gradual clearing through the overnight hours, leading to mostly clear skies and sunshine today.

We are also dealing with a little bit of patchy fog in portions of Siouxland with visibility reduced as low as a quarter of a mile in northern Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that it’s going to be sunny, warm, and breezy as temperatures rise to a high of 70 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see how nice this weekend is going to be and to see when rain showers will return to the area.