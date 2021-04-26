Siouxland Forecast: April 26, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland!

We are looking at a warm and breezy day today, a pleasant week with highs in the 70s and 80s, and a few minor shower chances mixed in.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are already on the breezy side from the southeast up to 15 mph across the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen mostly cloudy skies overnight with very light sprinkles in portions of northern Siouxland.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a warm and breezy day as temperatures rise to a high of 86 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 and 7 to see when we could see those minor rain chances in the area and to see if we could see any thunderstorms mixed in with those rain chances!