Siouxland Forecast: April 19, 2021

Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland.

We are looking at a rain/snow mix possible today, a cooler week ahead with a highs in the 40s and 50s, but 70s possible next week!

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side in the 30s across the area. But due to a breeze and the passage of a cold front in the area, we are seeing a wind chill this morning with real feel temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to the upper 20s.

Winds are breezy coming from the north, northwest up to 20 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen a light wintery mix of rain and snow in the area through the overnight hours.

And today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at that rain/snow mix possible throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high of 42 by this afternoon.

