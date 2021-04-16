Siouxland Forecast: April 16, 2021

Thanks for making us a part of your Friday. We’ll have a check of conditions outside on the local camera network. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening in Sioux City currently. Temperatures are being reported in the 40s. We have wind speeds directed in from the north at 5-10. Our satellite and radar imagery shows that we have clouds and showers. Moving onto the storm cast now, you can see that we’ll see more showers. The low tonight will fall to 37 with clouds. The high temperature tomorrow in Sioux City is going to be 57 with lingering showers.