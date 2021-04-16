Siouxland Forecast: April 16, 2021

Tonight expect drizzle & sprinkles under cloudy skies. It’ll be wet & cold with a low of 34° in Sioux City…it’ll stay just barely warm enough for us to avoid seeing snowflakes!

Friday will be a similarly dreary day with cloud cover plus off-and-on light rain showers. Rainfall accumulations are likely to be around a tenth of an inch or less – the only exception is for far southwestern Siouxland toward Norfolk where some spots may see closer to a quarter of an inch of rain. Overall, the rain totals should be meager. Highs will hover around the 50° mark.