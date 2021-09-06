Siouxland Facebook Forecast: 09-06-21

Forecast
A great labor day in store for us with sunny skies and warm weather. Temps are forecasted in the mid 80’s, so a great day to be outdoors. Winds will be from the south and pick up to 15 mph in the region. As we go into the evening clouds will begin to build ahead of a cold front moving through the area.

