September 29th PM: Rain chances and cooler autumn weather take over

Tonight anticipate scattered showers plus a few rumbles of thunder as the low temperature falls into the lower 60s.

Thursday is going to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers passing through. It’ll be quite a bit cooler than what we’ve experienced lately with a high in the lower 70s. Rain chances stay alive into Friday and Saturday, but showers will become more broken up and sporadic across the area. Rainfall totals through Saturday should range between about 1/2 inch and 1 inch.

Expect sunny skies and seasonal highs in the lower to middle 70s. It’ll cool down a little as we get into the backhalf of next week as highs dip into the 60s.

Have a great one!