October 26th AM: Strong winds for the area

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –  Strong winds for the area ahead of an approaching front. Winds will be above 15 mph for much of the daytime and will gust above 30 mph as well. Temperatures will rise thanks to the southern winds with daytime highs to reach to the upper 50’s for the area as we start the day mostly sunny. Building clouds for the region with showers after midnight.

