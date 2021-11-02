November 2nd AM: Still cool in Siouxland

Forecast
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –  Another cold start to the day as we see overnight lows in the 20’s with clear skies. Clear skies persist through the daytime, allowing for plenty of sunshine with the slightly rising temperatures across the region. Going through the day winds will still be from the west northwest between 5-10 mph, which lead to wind chills making it feel a few degrees cooler. Through the evening we start to see more clouds moving in.

