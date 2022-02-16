With the shift to northern airflow, the warm weather ends in Siouxland. Thanks to the cloud coverage moving through, we kept temperatures warm overnight with 20’s and 30’s reported. We’ll expect it to rise a few more degrees through the day but will remain in the 20’s and 30’s for the most part. Winds will be stronger due to the big shifts in temperatures, flowing out from the north at over 15 mph along with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Breezy weather holds over from yesterday until tonight. Colder evening expected with slightly clearer conditions.

The cooldown continues tomorrow, though the weekend is painting a much different picture.