We’ll see some showers and thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon hours. A few of the storms could also become severe with large hail and strong damaging winds. Later this afternoon and evening the storms will calm down and we’ll see a high of 79 degrees. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees and winds from the east at 5 MPH.

Tomorrow we’ll see another chance at some thunderstorms around 50% with a high of 80.