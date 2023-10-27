SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s going to be a cold one if you’re headed out to area playoff football games.

Sunshine has peeked out in some areas this afternoon, but clouds will once again be on the increase ahead of a system bringing the first snow of the season for the weekend.

While there shouldn’t be any snow to contend with tonight, it will be very cold with temperatures falling into the low 30s and possibly upper 20s throughout games this evening.

Northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph, gusting upwards of 30-35 mph at times will certainly make it feel much colder, even potentially dropping wind chills back into the low to mid 20s.

Looking cold for the SportsZone Game of The Week, Treynor at OABCIG too as they kick-off at 7 PM.

You’ll definitely want to be sure to bundle up this evening with those heavier winter coats, hats, gloves, and scarves and other cold weather gear. Might even want to pack a blanket or two! Stay warm and stay safe out there tonight Siouxland!