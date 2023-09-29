SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a rainy and fall-like week for area football games last week for high school football, Week 6 looks much drier but also much hotter!

While a stray shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out, mainly through our southeast South Dakota communities, most stay dry as games kick-off tonight. Unfortunately, we trade drier weather for hotter, more summer-like heat. It may be the first Friday of fall, but it certainly won’t feel like it!

Temperatures around kick-off hold in the upper 80s throughout the area and even into the low 90s in some spots. Skies remain partly cloudy as a stray shower or storm lingers in some spots, however clearing is expected through the evening.

Breezy winds are also expected out of the S/SSE between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures cool off a bit as the sun sets. Those drop off back into the low to mid 80s through halftime. Those fall back into the mid to upper 70s and low 80s through the end of games tonight as skies look to be mostly clear with winds continuing to be breezy.

Looking to be a warm, but great night for area football games, including this week’s SportsZone game of the week, Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek, so get ready to enjoy some Friday night football action across Siouxland!