SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –A few light sprinkles and showers continue to clear out through the afternoon and we should see temperatures rise a bit more into the mid 70s.

Looking to even see some clearing later this afternoon and evening and it should be a dry evening/night for area football games this evening. Temperatures hold in the low 70s for kickoff and fall back into the low to mid 60s through the duration of the games.

We could also have some more wildfire smoke to contend with as some begins to filter back into the area through the rest of the afternoon and into evening, however impacts look to be minimal, with only brief impacts to visibility possible. Greatest impacts remain north/northwest of the Sioux City metro and only through a small portion of Siouxland. Most of the area will likely see any smoke remain aloft.

Looking to be a great night out there for all area football games, including the SportsZone Game of the Week up in Cherokee, Iowa, where Cherokee Washington kicks off at home against Western Christian at 7 PM this evening.