SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Looking to be a chilly evening for area football games with highs only in the 50s through the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures fall back into the upper 40s by kickoff with clear skies.

Breezy conditions will continue too with sustained winds out of the NW between 10 to 25 mph, gusting above 30 mph at times, so a cold and windy night for football!

You’ll definitely want the heaver jackets and coats if you’re heading out to a football game this evening. Might even want to grab a blanket too and pack a thermos/mug of something warm!

Going to be a cold one for all those area football games on this week 7 of the high school football season, including out in Hull, IA where we find the SportsZone Game of The Week, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs Western Christian, kicking off at Western Christian High School at 7 PM.

Could also very likely see some frost developing and even potentially see the first freeze of the season in some areas too! A Freeze Watch is in effect from midnight through 9 AM Saturday morning for: Antelope, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Stanton, Thurston, Wayne, Dakota, and Dixon counties in NE Nebraska, Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union, and Yankton counties in SE South Dakota, and Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury counties in NW Iowa.