Flash Flood Warnings in Effect Overnight

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect leading into Tuesday morning for parts of Dixon and Dakota counties (Nebraska), Woodbury, Ida, Plymouth, Sioux, and Cherokee counties (Iowa), plus Union county (South Dakota). Extremely heavy rainfall rates have been observed along a stationary boundary which delivered intense thunderstorms to Siouxland on Monday evening.

You’re encouraged to avoid driving through flooded roads – it can be especially difficult to evaluate how deep the water is when it’s dark out through the morning hours. If you come across a flooded street, always remember turn around don’t drown. Late Monday night, numerous downtown intersections in Sioux City were reportedly underwater. Law enforcement described multiple vehicles stalled out along Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City attempting to drive through deep water.

Facebook post from the City of Sioux City Police Department advising residents to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

Rain amounts of 2 to 3 inches were commonly measured in the region late Monday night. Totals may push up to between 4 and 5 inches before the rain fully comes to a stop. Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates on this hazardous situation and be safe.