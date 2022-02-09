After the warm start with 50’s and 60’s, we’ll see a cooler day with highs in the mid 40’s. With breezy conditions still in place for the area, winds will be above 15 mph and gusts over 25. Expect the day to feel colder, as well as wind chills will be in the 20’s and 30’s. Skies will be clear for a bit before cloud coverage moves in later with a clearer evening expected.

Tomorrow will show slightly warmer temperatures, and winds that decrease by a few mph. Expect clouds later in the day as we see slim chances to get some light rain heading into Friday along with very slim mixed rain snow on Friday morning.