With another day expecting to reach to the 50’s for highs for much of the area. The bigger change will be the stronger winds flowing from the northwest upwards of 15 mph with gusts reaching up to 40 mph across the area, so windier day that will persist through the evening as well. After that expect a warm evening as cloud coverage moves in overnight.

Clouds stick around tomorrow as temperatures fall to the mid 40’s for Siouxland with breezy conditions continuing as well.

Remaining warmer than seasonal as the week goes forwards.