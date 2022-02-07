A warm week ahead for the Siouxland as we continue to see spring like temperatures. We start the morning off with mild lows in the 20’s and light SE winds. As the day progresses the winds will strengthen and reach up to 15 mph as we see a wind shift to NW winds. Which will not feel bad as we expect temperatures to rise up into the low 50’s for daytime highs in the area along with clearing conditions.

The evening will be warmer as well as light southern breezes will keep it mild. Going forward the week will continue with warm and dry weather persisting.