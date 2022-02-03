SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A frigid start to the day with temperatures below 0° for much of the area, though it’s going to feel colder as light northern breezes will make the region drop down to feel like 10’s and 20’s below 0°. Good news is clearer skies for the day, so more sunshine. Daytime temperatures will still be below seasonal as much of the area only rises to the 10’s before dropping to single digits tomorrow morning.

The weekend will have warmer temperatures as we push back to seasonal tomorrow and expect well above winter normals on Saturday as sunshine will persist.