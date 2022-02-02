SIOUX CITY, Iowa(KCAU)- Colder temperatures during the midweek as we start the in the single digits for the area. Clouds will persist as we have calmer northern flowing winds still reaching up to 15 mph through the day. Temperatures will struggle to rise into the double digits for the day.

Tomorrow will have similar conditions for the area as we start the day below 0° for some places. Expect temperatures to be similar to today, but the good news is we’ll have more sunshine and calmer winds as well.

Warmer temperatures will return to the area shortly