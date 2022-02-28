Warm weather for the start of the work week as we push into the 60’s after the start of the day in the 20’s and low 30’s. Some clouds have been moving across the area to give a gray start to the day. Clouds will not last into the afternoon thanks to them moving out of the area, so expect more sunshine. The evening will see quiet conditions continue for much of the area as temperatures struggle to drop overnight.
February 28th AM: warm weather heading into March
by: Victor Perez
