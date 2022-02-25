With clearer skies through the day, we start the day with bitter cold weather. Temperatures are reported below 0° with light breezes pushing the area to the 10’s and 20’s below 0. Good news is this will be one of the last days we start like this for awhile because temperature begin to rise for the area bringing us back to the 20’s for highs. The clear skies last through the evening as we see a shift to southern airflow.